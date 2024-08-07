BASF Shares Hits 20% Upper Circuit On NSE After Strong Q1 Results

The Indian arm of the german chemical giant BASF india (Badische Anilin- & Sodafabrik) hit an upper circuit of 20 per cent on the national stock exchange after the company declared its Q1 results today

The share price of BASF opened at Rs 6,933.15 per share on Dalal Street, and the stock price touched a day high of Rs 6,933.15. The share price also touched an all-time high of Rs 6,933.15 per share.

Net profit Q1 FY25

BASF's net profit for the quarter ending june 31st recorded a net profit of Rs 22.05 crore in Q1 FY25 which rose 36 per cent compared to Rs 16.14 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue Q1 FY25

The total revenue for Q1 FY25 stood at Rs 398.89 crore jumped 17.85 per cent compared to the Rs 338.46 crore in same quarter of the previous financial year.

Q4 FY24 Financials

For the three months ended March 31, profit increased 96 per cent year over year to Rs 1.62 billion (19.4 million) from Rs 823.9 billion the previous year.Operating revenue increased by 2.5 per cent to 33.60 billion rupees.

While the agriculture solution segment of BASF India, which includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides among other products, grew 12.4 per cent, the materials segment, which consists of its performance materials & monomers businesses used in segments like transportation, appliances, and footwear, reported a 13.3 per cent rise in quarterly revenue.

This assisted in offsetting the quarterly revenue declines of the industrial solutions and nutrition & care segments, which were 1.7 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively.\

At a time when the majority of other chemical companies are still struggling with high inventory and destocking for the past few quarters, the Indian division of Germany's BASF reported its Q4 FY24 as it's third consecutive quarter of profit.