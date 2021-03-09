Banks to go on strike for two days in March



Around nine bank unions have called for a two-day strike on March 15 and 16. This strike will impact banking activities at branch level.

The bank unions are organising this strike to protest against the privatisation of public sector banks. The Indian government has shortlisted four public sector banks namely Bank of Maharashtra, Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank and the Central Bank of India for privatisation as per reports.

United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) which comprises nine major unions like All lndia Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA), All lndia Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC), National Confederation of Bank Employees (NCBE), All lndia Bank Officers' Association (AIBOA), Bank Employees Federation of lndia (BEFI), lndian National Bank Employees Federation (INBEF), lndian National Bank Officers' Congress (INBOC), National Organisation of Bank Workers (NOBW) and National Organisation of Bank Officers (NOBO).