Banks Shut For Four Consecutive Days, Here’s How Customers Can Complete Urgent Work

A nationwide bank strike and weekend closures may disrupt branch services. |

Mumbai: If you need to visit a bank branch , check the holiday schedule. Banking operations may be disrupted today, Friday, September 11, 2026, after the United Forum of Bank Unions called a nationwide strike.

Banks will remain closed on Saturday, September 12, and Sunday, September 13. Customers in some states may face a longer wait because branches could remain shut on Monday or Tuesday for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Why Are Employees Striking?

UFBU has announced the strike to press for reforms in the banking sector. Its main demand is the introduction of a five-day working week, with banks remaining closed every Saturday and Sunday.

The unions also want a review of the performance-linked incentive scheme to remove irregularities. Other demands include the immediate implementation of agreed pension reforms and health-insurance provisions for employees.

UFBU has warned that employees could hold a three-day nationwide strike from September 28 to 30 if the demands remain unresolved. An indefinite strike may begin from October 26, 2026.

How Can Customers Complete Urgent Work?

Branch-dependent services may be affected, but banks have made arrangements to keep essential facilities running. State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank have advised customers to complete transactions early and use digital channels, ATMs and other services.

IMPS, NEFT, RTGS and UPI platforms, including Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm, will remain available round the clock for sending or receiving money.

Customers can use net banking or mobile applications to pay electricity, water and gas bills or recharge their phones.

Those requiring cash may use ATMs operated by private banks such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. Cash availability at public-sector bank ATMs could be affected.

Cash can also be withdrawn through the Aadhaar Enabled Payment System at grocery shops or Common Service Centres.

Services such as downloading bank statements, opening fixed deposits and applying for loans can be accessed through YONO, PNB One and other banking applications without visiting a branch.