Bank Strikes May Disrupt Services Nationwide, Indian Bank, UCO Bank, BoM And PNB Issue Alerts

Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and PNB have warned of possible service disruptions. |

Mumbai: Indian Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab National Bank have warned customers of possible service disruptions during planned nationwide bank strikes , beginning September 11.

The lenders said arrangements have been made to keep branches and offices operational. However, normal banking services may be affected if employees participate in the proposed walkouts.

Multiple Strike Dates Announced

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), representing seven major employee and officer organisations, has called a one-day strike on September 11.

It has also announced strikes on September 28, 29 and 30. The unions have threatened to begin an indefinite strike from October 26, 2026, if their demands remain unresolved.

Punjab National Bank said the Indian Banks’ Association had informed it about notices issued by UFBU, All India Bank Adhikari Sena Mahasangh and Bank Karmachari Sena Mahasangh.

UCO Bank also acknowledged the UFBU notice, while Bank of Maharashtra said seven unions had proposed the September 11 strike.

Indian Bank issued a similar warning about potential disruption. State Bank of India and Union Bank of India had earlier cautioned customers regarding the planned industrial action.

Why Unions Are Protesting?

The unions’ key demands include the introduction of a five-day banking week and changes to the government’s revised performance-linked incentive scheme for public-sector bank employees.

They have argued that unresolved employment, welfare and compensation issues require immediate attention. Discussions between employee representatives, banks and the government are continuing.

Government Pauses PLI Scheme

The government has placed the performance-linked incentive scheme for 2025-26 on hold after employees sought changes to its structure.

The decision followed a meeting between Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and a delegation of public-sector bank employees led by the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh.

Employees also raised concerns about ex-gratia payments and healthcare benefits for retired staff.

The scheme, originally issued on November 19, 2024, will now be considered during negotiations for a new bipartite settlement and joint note. While the move addresses one concern, several other union demands remain unresolved ahead of the nationwide action.