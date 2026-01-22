Banks May Remain Closed For Four Straight Days, Strike Over Five-Day Work Week Raises Alarm

Banks could remain shut for four days. |

Mumbai: Bank customers in India may face serious inconvenience in the last week of January as banks could remain closed for four consecutive days. Bank employees across the country have announced a nationwide strike on January 27, 2026, demanding the introduction of a five-day work week.

If the strike goes ahead, bank branches may not operate for several days in a row, affecting people who need urgent banking services.

Holiday calendar adds to the disruption

The timing of the strike could worsen the situation for customers. January 24, 2026, falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, when banks are already closed. January 25 is a Sunday, followed by Republic Day on January 26, which is a national holiday.

With the strike planned on January 27, banks could remain shut from January 24 to January 27. This means customers may not be able to visit bank branches for four continuous days.

Why bank employees are protesting?

Bank employees have been demanding a five-day work week for a long time. They want banks to follow the same work pattern as most central government offices and financial institutions, which already operate from Monday to Friday.

The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said that the issue was discussed during wage settlement talks in March 2024. However, the agreement has still not been implemented, leading to growing frustration among bank staff.

Extra work hours proposed

To reduce inconvenience for customers, the UFBU has suggested that bank employees work 40 extra minutes each day from Monday to Friday. According to the unions, this will help maintain customer service levels while allowing banks to remain closed on Saturdays.

They also pointed out that institutions such as the Reserve Bank of India, LIC, GIC, stock markets, forex markets and money markets are already closed on Saturdays.

Focus on work-life balance

Bank unions say the five-day work week will reduce work pressure and improve employee efficiency. It will also allow staff to spend more time with their families and improve overall work-life balance.

While unions admit there may be short-term inconvenience for customers, they believe the change is necessary for better productivity in the long run.

What customers should do?

Customers are advised to plan their banking work in advance. Digital banking services like UPI, internet banking and ATMs are expected to continue working, but branch-related services may be affected if the strike takes place.