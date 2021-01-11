Banks gross NPA may rise to 13.5% by Sep 2021: Highlights of RBI's Financial Stability Report

Reserve Bank of India on Monday released the 22nd issue of the Financial Stability Report (FSR), which reflects the collective assessment of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC) on risks to financial stability, and the resilience of the financial system in the context of contemporaneous issues relating to development and regulation of the financial sector.

The release of FSR was rescheduled to incorporate the first advance estimates of national income for 2020-21 that were released by the National Statistical Office on January 7, 2021.