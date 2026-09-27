Bank Strike Planned For September 28–30, SBI And Other Lenders Waive ATM Charges

Banks waive ATM charges from September 28 to 30 ahead of a proposed nationwide strike. |

Mumbai: Several public sector banks have announced temporary ATM charge waivers for September 28 to 30 as a proposed nationwide bank strike threatens to disrupt branch services. The measures aim to help customers access cash and essential banking facilities during the three days.

The United Forum of Bank Unions has called the strike over demands that include a five-day banking week. Banks have encouraged customers to use ATMs and digital platforms to meet their banking needs during the proposed industrial action.

SBI And PNB Announce Relief

State Bank of India said charges would be waived for transactions through ATMs of any bank across India during the strike period. Customers can also access services through YONO, Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and WhatsApp Banking.

Banking doesn’t stop. Your needs don’t have to wait.



Even during the proposed strike period, SBI continues to keep essential banking services accessible through ATMs, YONO, Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, WhatsApp Banking and 24×7 Contact Centre services.



For Seamless… pic.twitter.com/P1FTsjtSws — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) September 24, 2026

Punjab National Bank has announced a similar waiver of ATM withdrawal charges from September 28 to 30. Its customers can use ATMs nationwide without the applicable charges during this period.

Banking that stays convenient, whenever you need it.



ATM withdrawal charges are waived from 28–30 September 2026 at ATMs across the country.



For added convenience, use Mobile Banking, Internet Banking and WhatsApp Banking for your everyday banking needs.@DFS_India… pic.twitter.com/rjfTLmMx5a — Punjab National Bank (@pnbindia) September 25, 2026

The lender has also highlighted its mobile, internet and WhatsApp banking services.

Other Banks Extend Waivers

Bank of Baroda said it would waive ATM transaction charges for the same three days. The bank said the relief would cover transactions through ATMs of any bank across the country.

Your convenience remains our priority.



From 28ᵗʰ to 30ᵗʰ September 2026, ATM transaction charges are waived for customers at any bank’s ATM across India.#BankofBaroda #ATMCharges #BankingConvenience #24x7Banking #CustomerFirst pic.twitter.com/LuhVnPXlOE — Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) September 25, 2026

Union Bank of India has also announced an ATM charge waiver for September 28 to 30. It said customers could continue using ATMs, digital banking channels and business correspondent networks for essential services.

Even during strike, you can continue to access essential banking services through ATMs, digital channels and Business Correspondent networks. ATM charges are waived on transactions through ATMs of any bank from 28th to 30th September 2026. Public Sector Banks and Regional Rural… pic.twitter.com/LvBNCzz2hS — Union Bank of India (@UnionBankTweets) September 25, 2026

Indian Bank announced zero charges during the period for withdrawals from other banks’ ATMs and cash deposits through other banks’ ATMs, according to its social media announcement.

Sunday Opening Before Strike

Meanwhile, all public sector banks and regional rural banks will function normally on Sunday, September 27, the Ministry of Finance said.

The opening follows Reserve Bank of India approval for bank branches, offices, ATM-link branches and currency chests to operate that day.

The Sunday opening gives customers an additional opportunity to complete branch-related work before the proposed strike, while the temporary waivers are intended to ease cash access during the disruption.