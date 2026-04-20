Bank Of Maharashtra Net Profit Jumps 35% To ₹2,014 Crore In Q4 FY26, FY Profit Rises 27% To ₹7,019 Crore

Bank of Maharashtra reported a strong 34.9 percent year-on-year jump in Q4 FY26 net profit to Rs 2,014 crore, driven by 18.8 percent growth in net interest income and lower provisions. |

Mumbai: Bank of Maharashtra reported a 34.9 percent year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 2,014 crore in Q4 FY26, driven by steady income growth and lower provisions. Total income rose to Rs 8,693 crore during the quarter. Compared to Rs 1,779 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1,493 crore in Q4 FY25, the bank maintained a strong upward trajectory, reflecting consistent operational performance and improved asset quality.

For the quarter, operating profit increased 16.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,946 crore, while net interest income (NII) rose 18.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,702 crore, as seen in the profitability chart on page 9 of the presentation. Total income grew from Rs 7,711 crore in Q4 FY25 to Rs 8,693 crore in Q4 FY26, supported by higher interest income. Expenses rose at a slower pace of 10.7 percent YoY to Rs 5,747 crore, aiding margin expansion.

Sequentially, profit growth remained steady. Net profit rose by Rs 235 crore from Rs 1,779 crore in Q3 FY26 to Rs 2,014 crore in Q4 FY26, translating into a 13.2 percent quarter-on-quarter increase. Operating profit also grew by Rs 210 crore over the previous quarter. Meanwhile, provisions declined to Rs 932 crore from Rs 956 crore in Q3 FY26 and Rs 1,027 crore a year ago, indicating improving asset quality and reduced credit costs.

On the business front, total business expanded 17.47 percent YoY to Rs 6,42,531 crore as of March 2026, according to the chart on page 6. Deposits rose 14.14 percent YoY to Rs 3,50,564 crore, while gross advances increased 21.74 percent YoY to Rs 2,91,967 crore. Asset quality improved with gross NPAs declining to 1.45 percent from 1.74 percent a year ago, and net NPAs falling to 0.13 percent from 0.18 percent.

For the full year FY26, the bank reported a 27.2 percent increase in net profit to Rs 7,019 crore, compared to Rs 5,520 crore in FY25. Operating profit for the year rose 16percent to Rs 10,826 crore, while total income grew 16 percent to Rs 32,823 crore, reflecting sustained growth momentum across core operations. Overall, the bank’s consistent rise in profitability, improving asset quality, and steady business growth highlight strong financial performance in FY26.

Disclaimer: This summary is based on investor presentation data and is not a complete UFR analysis or investment advice.