Bank of India will raise overnight MCLR to 8 percent and one-month MCLR to 8.25 percent from December 1. | File Pic

Mumbai: Bank of India will raise two short-term lending benchmarks from December 1, 2026, while keeping its repo-based lending rate unchanged. The public sector lender disclosed the changes in a November 27 filing to the NSE and BSE following a meeting of its Asset Liability Committee.

Overnight and one-month rates rise

The overnight marginal cost of funds-based lending rate, or MCLR, will rise by 15 basis points to 8 percent from 7.85 percent. The one-month MCLR will increase by 10 basis points to 8.25 percent from 8.15 percent.

The bank retained its three-month MCLR at 8.45 percent and its six-month rate at 8.75 percent. The one-year benchmark will stay at 8.90 percent, while the three-year rate will remain at 9 percent. The repo-based lending rate will also stay at its existing level, according to the filing.

When borrowers could feel the impact?

For borrowers with loans linked to the overnight or one-month MCLR, the revised benchmark can feed into their borrowing costs on the next applicable reset date. The timing will depend on the terms of the loan agreement.

Borrowers whose loans use one of the four unchanged MCLR benchmarks will see no change in those benchmarks under this revision.

Fixed-rate loan pricing revised

Bank of India also announced a revised schedule for pricing fixed-rate loans from the same date. The one-year rate is set at 8.90 percent plus a credit risk premium, while the two-year rate is 9 percent plus the applicable premium.

Read Also Banks Begin Raising Lending Rates After RBI Hikes Repo Rate By 25 Basis Points

The three-year and five-year rates are 9.30 percent and 9.50 percent, respectively, before the credit risk premium is added.

For loans with a tenure of more than five years, the bank specified a base rate of 8.90 percent, plus a tenor premium and a credit risk premium. The filing listed the revised fixed-rate pricing without giving the previous rates for comparison. The final rate under the schedule will depend on the premiums applicable to the borrower and, for longer tenures, the term of the loan.

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