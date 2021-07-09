Bank of Baroda to provide products designed for startups under new programme

Bank of Baroda has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) and AIC STPINEXT Initiatives to support startups across India under its Baroda Startup Banking program, the lender said in a release today.

The bank has made 15 dedicated startup branches operational across major startup hubs including Gurugram, Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Kolkata, Indore and Kochi for the programme.

Under Baroda Startup, the bank will provide dedicated bank officials, and relationship managers who will act as a single touch point for the start up clients.