HomeBusinessBank of Baroda to increase its interest rate on lending from Feb 12

Bank of Baroda to increase its interest rate on lending from Feb 12

The six month and one year MCLR from February 12 will be at 8.40 per cent and 8.55 per cent respectively.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Thursday, February 09, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
article-image
Bank of Baroda to increase its interest rate on lending from Feb 12 | Wikepedia
Bank of Baroda on February 9, announced that the marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) will be increased from February 12, 2023. This comes a day after the Reserve Bank of India increased the repo rate by 25 basis points.

The overnight MCLR will be increased to 7.90 per cent from its earlier 7.85 per cent, whereas the one month MCLR has been increased from its earlier 8.15 per cent to 8.20 per cent. The MCLR for three months was changed to 8.30 per cent from the earlier 8.25 per cent. The six month and one year MCLR from February 12 will be at 8.40 per cent and 8.55 per cent respectively.

article-image

On Thursday, the shares of Bank of Baroda Limited closed at Rs 169.70, up by 1.01 per cent.

ITC sets up infotech subsidiary in France

Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 34,384 shares for Rs 168.50

Earnings 2023 LIVE: Adani Total Gas Limited net profit at Rs 150.19 cr; HPCL net profit drops to Rs...

Ashneer Grover accuses BharatPe co-founder of biggest data theft in India

