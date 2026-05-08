Bank Of Baroda Q4 Profit Rises 11% To ₹5,616 Crore, FY26 Net Profit Crosses ₹20,000 Crore

Bank of Baroda reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit of Rs 5,616 crore for Q4FY26. |

Mumbai: Bank of Baroda posted a net profit of Rs 5,616 crore in the January-March quarter of FY26, registering an 11.2 percent rise compared to the same period last year. The public sector lender said this was its highest-ever quarterly profit.

For the full financial year FY26, the bank’s net profit stood at Rs 20,021 crore, up 2.2 percent year-on-year. Operating profit for Q4FY26 increased 11.5 percent to Rs 9,069 crore, while annual operating profit came in at Rs 32,259 crore.

Net Interest Income (NII), which is the difference between interest earned and interest paid, rose 8.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 12,494 crore during the quarter. For FY26, NII stood at Rs 47,682 crore.

Business Crosses Rs 30 Lakh Crore

The bank’s global business crossed the Rs 30 lakh crore milestone as of March 31, 2026. Global advances grew 16.2 percent year-on-year, while domestic advances rose 14.5 percent.

Retail, agriculture and MSME loans together formed 61 percent of total advances, improving by 120 basis points from last year. The RAM portfolio recorded 16.7 percent growth.

Retail loan growth remained healthy across segments. Auto loans increased 20.6 percent, mortgage loans rose 19.3 percent, home loans grew 14.6 percent and education loans expanded 10.9 percent.

Asset Quality Improves Further

The bank continued to report better asset quality during the quarter. Gross NPA ratio improved to 1.89 percent in Q4FY26 from 2.26 percent a year ago. Net NPA ratio also declined to 0.45 percent.

Provision Coverage Ratio remained strong at 93.94 percent including technical write-offs. Slippage ratio improved to 0.89 percent during the quarter, while annual slippage ratio stood at 0.72 percent.

Credit cost came in at 0.76 percent for Q4FY26 and 0.46 percent for the full year.

Margins, Capital Position Stay Healthy

Global Net Interest Margin stood at 2.89 percent for both Q4FY26 and FY26, while domestic NIM came at 3.08 percent for the quarter.

Return on Assets stood at 1.15 percent in Q4FY26 and 1.06 percent for FY26. Return on Equity improved to 17.27 percent in the quarter.

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio remained healthy at 15.82 percent as of March 2026. The board also recommended a dividend of Rs 8.5 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approvals.