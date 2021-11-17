Bangalore International Airport, Microsoft launch ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’; to develop super app for passengers

To foster technology-led innovation and seamless passenger experiences, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) — operator of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport) has partnered with Microsoft India for the ‘BIAL Genie Hackathon’ to develop an app using Microsoft Azure.

The hackathon invites professional developers, data scientists, data engineers and hackathon enthusiasts to participate in this challenge and design innovative solutions that will improve the end-to-end passenger experience at BLR Airport.

The hackathon which commenced on October 27 and will end on January 21, 2022, will allow developers to leverage a wide array of Microsoft Azure services to improve a passenger’s experience across different stages of their journey – starting from planning the journey and boarding the flight to arriving at their destination airport.

Following the hackathon, developers will showcase their solutions and shortlisted participants will submit their prototypes with all supporting documents which will be evaluated by the jury.

Shortlisted teams will be provided Azure credits, technical resources, and mentoring sessions by Microsoft subject matter experts (SMEs).

The winning teams will be announced on January 24, 2022, with the winner and runner-up being awarded cash rewards of Rs 1.5 lakhs and Rs 1 lakh respectively.

This initiative is in line with BIAL’s consistent efforts to develop a superior customer service that enables passengers to have a simple, seamless, and engaging travel journey while flying through BLR Airport, it said in a press release.

George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, BIAL, said, “We are excited to partner with Microsoft to conduct the BIAL Genie Hackathon which will help us in developing new solutions that deliver seamless passenger experiences.”

Shivir Chordia, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft India, said, ‘’We are delighted to partner with BIAL for the Genie Hackathon – an opportunity for programmers and developers to use Azure’s cloud computing technology and design a unique and comfortable passenger experience that will transform the travel experience for next generation travellers.”

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:35 PM IST