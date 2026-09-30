Bandra West Luxury Apartment Sold For ₹26.19 Crore At Over ₹1.3 Lakh Per Sq Ft On Carter Road | AI

Mumbai: A luxury apartment in Bandra West has been sold for Rs 26.19 crore, with the deal translating to around Rs 1.3 lakh per sq ft, as per property registration data sourced from Zapkey.

Buyer And Seller Details Revealed

The transaction was registered on September 21, 2026. The buyer has been identified as Miteshwar Singh, while the seller is JGB Builders LLP through partner Kunal Babani.

The property is Flat No. 801 on the 8th habitable floor of Satguru Kismat, 48 Carter Road, Bandra West. As per documents, the flat has a RERA carpet area of 2,002 sq ft along with a deck/balcony area of 72.22 sq ft, taking the total registered area to 212.05 sq m.

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The deal was closed at Rs 1,30,821 per sq ft calculated on RERA carpet area.

Carter Road in Bandra West remains one of the most sought-after luxury micro-markets in Mumbai, commanding premium rates due to sea-facing location and limited new supply.

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