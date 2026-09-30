Khar Police Book Man For Allegedly Facilitating Illegal Stay Of Five Bangladeshi Nationals In Mumbai’s Bandra | AI

Mumbai: The Khar police have registered a case against a 35-year-old man, identified as Iqbal Akbarali Shaikh alias Gautam Sunil Dutta, for allegedly facilitating the illegal entry and stay of Bangladeshi nationals in India. The action followed the detention and questioning of five suspected Bangladeshi nationals during a police operation in Bandra.

Six Individuals Detained Near S.V. Road

According to the FIR, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Manohar Chintaman Khandvi, attached to the Anti-Terrorism Cell (ATC) of Khar police station, was patrolling with his team around 3 pm on September 29 when they noticed three men and three women behaving suspiciously near the Bandra traffic chowky on S.V. Road.

Police Sub-Inspector Atul Murdare reportedly recognised some of the individuals from previous action taken against them. Police said four of them had earlier been found to have entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were subsequently sent back to Bangladesh after legal proceedings.

Police Identify Five Suspected Bangladeshi Nationals

The six individuals were detained and brought to the ATC office at Khar police station for questioning. During the inquiry, police identified them as Iqbal Shaikh alias Gautam Dutta; Rana Molla Imdadul Molla alias Rana Shah, 20, Samim Mizanur Sardar alias Raju Narendra, 25, Halima Akhtar alias Monika Dutta, 26, Mosamod Munjila Khatun alias Sila Sardar alias Riya Dutta, 23, and Mafuja Akhtar Lima Mohammad Hasham Kazi alias Kavita Shah, 25.

Police said all six were residing in Mira-Bhayandar and allegedly disclosed during questioning that they were originally from Bangladesh. They allegedly did not possess valid passports, travel documents or visas required for legally entering or staying in India. During searches, police reportedly recovered mobile phones and documents allegedly indicating Bangladeshi citizenship.

Iqbal Allegedly Helped Arrange Entry And Stay

During separate questioning, police learned that Iqbal was allegedly a Bangladeshi national who had been travelling to India and staying here for around five years. A previous case had already been registered against him for allegedly entering and residing in India illegally, and he was reportedly out on bail in that case.

Police further alleged that Halima had entered India around six months ago with Iqbal's assistance. Rana Molla, Samim Mizanur Sardar, Mosamod Munjila Khatun and Mafuja Akhtar Lima allegedly entered India from Bangladesh on September 20 without valid travel documents or visas. They reportedly told police that Bangladeshis associated with Iqbal had helped them cross the border and that they had paid Iqbal for the assistance.

Investigators also alleged that Iqbal helped the five individuals arrange accommodation in India by connecting them with an agent who helped secure flats or rooms. He also allegedly assisted them in finding employment so that they could earn a livelihood while staying in India.

The five detained nationals are being processed separately for deportation/removal under the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, while restriction orders are being sought until the process is completed, police said.

Khar police have registered a case against Iqbal under Section 24 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025, alleging that he knowingly assisted the five Bangladeshi nationals in entering India illegally and facilitated their unauthorised stay by arranging accommodation, connecting them with agents and helping them find employment. Further investigation is underway.

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