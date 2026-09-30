Thane Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Pradeep Purnekar Murder: Protests Erupt As Police Probe Political And Personal Angles |

Thane: A tense and volatile atmosphere grips Thane following the brutal assassination of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction division chief (vibhag pramukh) Pradeep Purnekar, who was gunned down on Tuesday night in the Manpada-Manorama Nagar area. The high-profile killing of a prominent local leader right in the political backyard of Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has triggered massive public outrage, intense demonstrations, and sharp political crossfire.

A Brazen Attack and Growing Demands for Justice

Purnekar was attacked inside his office by unidentified assailants wearing masks who arrived on a two-wheeler, firing multiple rounds before assaulting him with sharp weapons. Despite being rushed to Infinity Hospital on Ghodbunder Road, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

In the wake of the tragedy, various CCTV footages emerged from the area capturing crucial moments surrounding the assault, intensifying public scrutiny and adding urgency to the ongoing police investigation.

Enraged by the tragedy, hundreds of supporters and family members staged an indefinite sit-in protest outside the Kapurbawdi Police Station. Initially, Purnekar's grieving family members categorically refused to conduct final funeral rites following his autopsy at Mumbai's J.J. Hospital, vowing not to move until every conspirator is brought to justice.

Expressing the family's deep anguish, Purnekar's son, Ram Purnekar, stated:

"He was always fighting for people's rights and transparency. Just days before, we noticed suspicious movements and sensed a conspiracy brewing. We want an absolute, unfiltered investigation into everyone involved."

Opposition Leaders Meet Police Commissioner; Last Rites Move Forward with Dignity

Senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut rushed to Kapurbawdi Police Station to review the investigation and extend solidarity to the grieving family. They also conducted direct meeting with Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre to demand a fully transparent and rigorous inquiry into the assassination.

Sanjay Raut launched a scathing attack on the state government and the police machinery, detailing their firm stance to law enforcement:

"We held extensive discussions with the police for quite some time. We have explicitly demanded that Meenakshi Shinde's name be included in the FIR. If her name is not added, the crowd and public anger outside will only escalate further. Purnekar was targeted because he stood unflinchingly against the builder mafia and drug cartels ruining local youth."

Addressing the media regarding the family's initial reluctance over the funeral arrangements, Sanjay Raut emphasized that they do not want any disrespect shown toward the mortal remains of Pradeep, recognizing him as a deeply respected and genuine Shiv Sainik. Consequently, the leadership and family have decided to move forward respectfully, ensuring that his last rites are conducted with all due responsibility, honor, and dignity.

Aaditya Thackeray echoed similar sentiments, questioning the state of law and order and demanding accountability from the administration.

Family Alleges Political Conspiracy; Police Investigation Underway

While opposition leaders press for answers, the victim's family has directly pointed fingers at former Thane Mayor and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Meenakshi Shinde alongside her husband, Rajendra Shinde, alleging their involvement in the murder conspiracy.

Providing official updates on the legal proceedings, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Prashant Kadam stated:

"Two suspects have been arrested so far in connection with this case, while a manhunt is underway to nab another three to four accused. Teams from the Kapurbawdi police station along with Crime Branch units are conducting a thorough investigation. The exact motive behind the attack remains unclear at this stage."

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Adding to the official briefing, Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan confirmed that among those apprehended is an acquaintance named Pappa Shinde, who has a criminal history dating back to 2004. Investigators noted that while Shinde was present at the office during the attack and accompanied Purnekar to the hospital, authorities suspect his involvement in the conspiracy.

Authorities have mobilized nearly 10 specialized teams to track down the remaining accomplices, examining all available CCTV footage and investigating all angles—including political rivalry, personal enmity, and financial motives. As security remains heavily reinforced across Thane, the city waits anxiously for answers.

Who Was Pradeep Purnekar?

Pradeep (Balu) Purnekar was a dedicated grassroots leader serving as the division head (*vibhag pramukh*) for the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction in Thane's Manpada-Manorama Nagar locality. Known locally as a fearless social worker and a relentless voice for the underprivileged, Purnekar spent his life standing up against illegal constructions, cluster development exploitation, and local drug cartels. His sudden and violent assassination right outside his office left his political network, family, and local supporters deeply shaken.

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