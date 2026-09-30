Mumbai Road Concretisation To Resume From October 1; BMC Targets Completion Of All Roads By May 2027 | AI

Mumbai: By May 2027 all Mumbai roads will be concretised are expected the be concretised. However, till then Mumbaikars will once again need to brace for dug up and barricade roads as the BMC will resume its road concretisation works from October 1.

Partially Completed Roads To Be Taken Up First

On immediate basis, works on partially completed road will commence and new roads will be undertaken within a month's time or so as BMC gets Traffic police nod. The deadline to complete the Phase 1 of the concretisation project is December 2026, and Phase II is May 2027.

The massive Rs 17, 700 crore project includes total 2,179 roads running 715 km long across Mumbai. In last three years, 81% of work is completed, 10% is partially completed and 9% is yet to start. The civic body now has 1,589 roads completed, 316 partially completed and concretisation work on 274 roads is yet to start.

Over 1,500 Roads Already Completed

As per rules, the work was stopped before monsoon from June 1, and the roads which were partially completed were made motorable with masphalt filling joining the sections. Now the work will resume from October 1 after the monsoon break.

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A senior officer from BMC Roads department said, "We will begin with the partially completed roads, and simultaneously apply for Traffic police NOC to start work on new roads. Some roads which are heavily encroached or has major other works like drain installations, seepage projects or private agencies works are pre-scheduled and not possible to postponed, will be excluded from concretisation. However, it will be decided considering the ground situation."

The mega project of cement concretisation of all Mumbai roads was announced by then Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the work commenced in 2023. The main objective to concretise the city roads is to make it potholes free.

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