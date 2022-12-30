e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBandhan Bank sells written-off loan portfolio worth Rs 8,897 cr to ARC for Rs 801 cr

Bandhan Bank sells written-off loan portfolio worth Rs 8,897 cr to ARC for Rs 801 cr

The transaction was completed for through the Swiss Challenge method of bidding.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 08:24 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
Through an exchange filing, Bandhan Bank has informed that it has transferred its group loan and the written off small businesses and agricultural loan portfolio, to an asset reconstruction company.

The transaction for the portfolio worth Rs 8,897 crore was completed for a consideration of Rs 801 crore, through the Swiss Challenge method of bidding.

RECENT STORIES

