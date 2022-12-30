Bandhan Bank sells written-off loan portfolio worth Rs 8,897 cr to ARC for Rs 801 cr

Through an exchange filing, Bandhan Bank has informed that it has transferred its group loan and the written off small businesses and agricultural loan portfolio, to an asset reconstruction company.
The transaction for the portfolio worth Rs 8,897 crore was completed for a consideration of Rs 801 crore, through the Swiss Challenge method of bidding.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)