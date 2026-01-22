Bandhan Bank Net Profit Surges To ₹206 Crore In Q3 FY26, Revenue Rises 4% Sequentially Amid Lower NPAs

Bandhan Bank reported a sharp sequential recovery in Q3 FY26. | Image: Bandhan Bank (Representative)

Mumbai: Bandhan Bank reported an 83.9 percent sequential rise in standalone net profit to Rs 206 crore in Q3 FY26, with total income growing to Rs 6,122 crore. The performance marks a rebound from Rs 112 crore profit in Q2 and Rs 427 crore in Q3 FY25. Revenue improved 3.8 percent QoQ, while profit margin strengthened. However, on a year-on-year basis, the bank saw a 51.8 percent drop in net profit, reflecting residual provisioning pressures. Asset quality showed sharp improvement.

Bandhan Bank Posts Strong Sequential Rebound In Profitability

Bandhan Bank’s Q3 FY26 financials show a noteworthy turnaround in profitability, with net profit rising to Rs 206 crore from Rs 112 crore in Q2 and down from Rs 427 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,122 crore from Rs 5,900 crore in Q2 FY26, though it remained below the Rs 6,591 crore recorded in Q3 FY25. The recovery was underpinned by stronger operating efficiency and tighter credit controls.

Sequential Growth Builds On Operational Discipline

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the bank’s operating profit climbed 10.3 percent to Rs 1,445 crore, up from Rs 1,310 crore. Total expenses in Q3 edged up 1.9 percent to Rs 4,677 crore, largely due to higher employee and IT-related costs. Despite this, Bandhan maintained a healthy cost-to-income ratio. Asset quality improved markedly, with gross NPAs falling to 3.33 percent from 5.02 percent in Q2 and net NPAs down to 0.99 percent from 1.37 percent. The capital adequacy ratio stood at a strong 17.33 percent.

Nine-Month Performance Reflects Stress Absorption Phase

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, Bandhan Bank posted a net profit of Rs 689 crore, significantly lower than Rs 2,427 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue declined marginally by 3 percent to Rs 18,224 crore. NII for the period came in at Rs 8,034 crore, down 8 percent from the prior year. Despite the muted YTD numbers, the quarter’s uptick signals early signs of stabilization. The bank’s RoA stood at 0.5 percent, and RoE at 3.6 percent, indicating headroom for improvement.

Disclaimer: This article is for information purposes only and is based on publicly available financial disclosures. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any securities.