Bandhan Bank Jul-Sep PAT jumps two-fold on year to Rs 9.72 bn

MUMBAI - Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a nearly two-fold on-year jump in net profit for the September quarter at 9.72 bln rupees. The bank's net interest income during the quarter surged 41.9% on year to 15.29 bln rupees.
Interest earned by the bank in Jul-Sep was 26.90 bln rupees, compared with 16.06 bln rupees in the year-ago period, while interest expended rose to 11.61 bln rupees from 5.28 bln rupees.
As on Sep 30, the bank's gross non-performing asset ratio was 1.76%, compared with 1.70% a quarter ago and 1.29% a year ago. The net non-performing asset ratio was 0.56%, against 0.59% a quarter ago and 0.69% year ago.
Provision and contingencies for the quarter were at 1.46 bln rupees, against 1.24 bln rupees a year ago, and 1.25 bln rupees a quarter ago.
As on Sep 30, the bank's capital adequacy ratio was at 25.09%.
For the June quarter, the bank's net profit was at 8.04 bln rupees.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)