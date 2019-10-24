Bandhan Bank Jul-Sep PAT jumps two-fold on year to Rs 9.72 bn

MUMBAI - Bandhan Bank Ltd posted a nearly two-fold on-year jump in net profit for the September quarter at 9.72 bln rupees. The bank's net interest income during the quarter surged 41.9% on year to 15.29 bln rupees.

Interest earned by the bank in Jul-Sep was 26.90 bln rupees, compared with 16.06 bln rupees in the year-ago period, while interest expended rose to 11.61 bln rupees from 5.28 bln rupees.

As on Sep 30, the bank's gross non-performing asset ratio was 1.76%, compared with 1.70% a quarter ago and 1.29% a year ago. The net non-performing asset ratio was 0.56%, against 0.59% a quarter ago and 0.69% year ago.

Provision and contingencies for the quarter were at 1.46 bln rupees, against 1.24 bln rupees a year ago, and 1.25 bln rupees a quarter ago.

As on Sep 30, the bank's capital adequacy ratio was at 25.09%.

For the June quarter, the bank's net profit was at 8.04 bln rupees.