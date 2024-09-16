 Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Lists On BSE & NSE With 114% Premium At ₹150 Per Share
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Housing Finance Ltd Lists On BSE & NSE With 114% Premium At ₹150 Per Share

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Lists On BSE & NSE With 114% Premium At ₹150 Per Share

Delving further into the details of the IPO, the subscription for the same started on September 9 and concluded on September 11. The allotment came to pass on September 12. Initiation of refunds and crediting of shares to Demat accounts was done on September 13.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 10:33 AM IST
article-image

Bajaj Housing Finance is finally on the block; the company was listed on both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange on Monday, September 16.

BHF On The Markets

The stock was listed on the equity markets with a 114 per cent premium. The Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd stock hopped on the Dalal Street at the price of Rs 150 per share.

One must note that, here, when an asset or thing is trading at a premium, it means that its price is higher than some kind of basic value. This is known as a premium.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: CM Ekanth Shinde To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Today Amid Outrage Over VIP Culture
Mumbai: CM Ekanth Shinde To Visit Lalbaugcha Raja Today Amid Outrage Over VIP Culture
PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi
PM Modi Extends Wishes On Occasion Of Milad-un-Nabi
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing Stocks React To Listing
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing Stocks React To Listing
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration
Viral Video: Sachin Tendulkar Receives Rousing 'Sachin, Sachin' Cheers at Shankar Mahadevan's Star-Studded Ganpati Celebration
Read Also
Bajaj Housing Finance IPO: NBFC's Public Issue Gets 3 Lakh Crore Subscription; QIB Portion Booked...
article-image

Due to factors such as limited availability, rising demand, or expectations of future value appreciation, assets may trade at a premium.

This listing price of the stock is higher than the issue price of Rs 70 per share.

Delving further into the details of the IPO, the subscription for the same started on September 9 and concluded on September 11. The allotment came to pass on September 12. Initiation of refunds and crediting of shares to Demat accounts was done on September 13.

Delving further into the details of the IPO, the subscription for the same started on September 9 and concluded on September 11. The allotment came to pass on September 12. Initiation of refunds and crediting of shares to Demat accounts was done on September 13. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

IPO Details

Delving further into the details of the IPO, the subscription for the same started on September 9 and concluded on September 11. The allotment came to pass on September 12. Initiation of refunds and crediting of shares to Demat accounts was done on  September 13.

Furthermore, on the final day of bidding, the IPO received over 63 subscriptions totalling over Rs 3 lakh crore.

In addition, the non-institutional investor part of the Bajaj Housing Finance initial public offering (IPO) has been subscribed 41.42 times. There have been nearly 209.36 subscriptions to the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota.

Read Also
BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here
article-image

Performance So Far

On the last day, September 11, the Bajaj Housing Finance were subscribed to 67.43 times. In the retail category, the public issue was subscribed 7.41 times, in the QIB category, 222.05 times, and in the NII category, 43.98 times.

Intraday chart on day, so far

Intraday chart on day, so far | NSE

At the time of writing, the company shares were trading at Rs 158.05. This marked an increase of 5.37 per cent or Rs 8.05. This is higher than the listing price of Rs 150.00. Meanwhile, in the early hours, the shares also hit a high of Rs 161 per share, as per the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing...

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd: LIC Hous Fin, HUDCO Sammaan Capital Shares In Red, As Major Housing...

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Lists On BSE & NSE With 114% Premium At ₹150 Per Share

Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd Lists On BSE & NSE With 114% Premium At ₹150 Per Share

'Polaris Crew Is Home Safe & Sound!': Elon Musk Reacts To SpaceX's Successful 'Spacewalk' Mission

'Polaris Crew Is Home Safe & Sound!': Elon Musk Reacts To SpaceX's Successful 'Spacewalk' Mission

Artificial Intelligence Is Good At Some Tasks, But Bad With Maths Says Deutsche Bank Research

Artificial Intelligence Is Good At Some Tasks, But Bad With Maths Says Deutsche Bank Research

BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here

BikeWo GreenTech Limited SME IPO: Check Issue Date And Other Details Here