Bajaj Finserv Consolidated Net Profit Rises 18% To ₹6,296.67 Crore In Q1 FY27

Bajaj Finserv Ltd reported an 18 percent increase in its consolidated net profit after tax. |

Mumbai: Bajaj Finserv Ltd on Thursday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of Rs 6,296.67 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, an 18 percent rise from Rs 5,329.17 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Consolidated total income for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 42,036.90 crore, up 19 percent from Rs 35,300.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Expenses and Earnings Per Share

Total consolidated expenses for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were Rs 33,109.82 crore, an increase from Rs 28,097.00 crore in the year-ago period. Basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to Rs 19.60 from Rs 17.47 in Q1 FY26, while diluted EPS also rose to Rs 19.49 from Rs 17.30.

Equity Share Issuance

The company's Board approved the issuance of 15,11,358 equity shares with a face value of Re.1 each to Bajaj Finserv ESOP Trust. These shares will rank pari-passu with existing equity shares and will be issued at applicable grant prices, in line with the Bajaj Finserv Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme.

Re-insurance Business Expansion

Bajaj Finserv's Board has also approved plans to pursue re-insurance business through a newly incorporated subsidiary. This move is subject to obtaining the necessary approvals from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) and other relevant authorities.

Subsidiary Performance Highlights

Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL), a subsidiary, reported a 28 percent increase in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 6,081 crore in Q1 FY27. Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd (BHFL), BFL's mortgage subsidiary, saw its profit after tax rise by 23 percent to Rs 715 crore.

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Bajaj Life Insurance Ltd recorded an 87 percent growth in the net value of new business, reaching Rs 271 crore. Bajaj General Insurance Ltd's gross written premium increased by 11 percent to Rs 5,789 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.