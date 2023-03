Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 88,041 shares for Rs 160.95 each | Facebook

Bajaj Consumer Care on Wednesday bought back a total of 88,041 shares worth Rs 160.95 each, the company announced in an exchange filing. The company bought back 19,552 shares on the BSE and 68,489 shares on the NSE.

In total the company has bought back a total of 36,08,557 equity shares.

Bajaj Consumer Care on March 14 bought back 95,906 shares for Rs 161 each.

Read Also Bajaj Consumer Care conducts buyback of 95,906 shares for Rs 161 each

Bajaj Consumer Care shares

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Thursday at 12:19 pm were at Rs 157.25, down by 2.24 per cent.