Bajaj Consumer Care buys back 47,306 shares for Rs 166.88 each

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited buys back 47,306 shares for Rs 166.88 each, the company announced through an exchange filing. 10,555 shares were bought on BSE whereas 36,751 shares were bought on the NSE.

The total equity shares bought back on Tuesday were 28,73,805.

Bajaj Consumer Care on February 16 bought back 61,396 shares worth Rs 166.66.

Bajaj Consumer Care share

The shares of Bajaj Consumer Care on Tuesday closed at Rs 167.05, down by 0.57 per cent.

