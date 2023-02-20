Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited buys back fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, the company said via an exchange filing.
The total number of equity shares bought back on 20/02/2023 is 2,006 at average price of acquisition at Rs 167.41.
The buyback is in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (Buyback Regulations) from the open market using the stock exchange mechanism.
