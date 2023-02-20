e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBajaj Consumer announces buyback of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

The total number of equity shares bought back on 20/02/2023 is 2,006 at average price of acquisition at Rs 167.41

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited buys back fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, the company said via an exchange filing.

The total number of equity shares bought back on 20/02/2023 is 2,006 at average price of acquisition at Rs 167.41.

The buyback is in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (Buyback Regulations) from the open market using the stock exchange mechanism.

Read Also
Axis Bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

Bajaj Consumer announces buyback of equity shares of face value of Re 1 each

TCS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing PLM System

TCS positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Manufacturing PLM System

Gautam Adani's net worth crashes below $50 bn amid relentless stock market rout

Gautam Adani's net worth crashes below $50 bn amid relentless stock market rout

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.72 against dollar

Rupee gains 10 paise to close at 82.72 against dollar

Aparna Kuppuswamy joins IPO-bound BharatPe Group as Chief Risk Officer

Aparna Kuppuswamy joins IPO-bound BharatPe Group as Chief Risk Officer