 Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares
The total number of equity shares bought back on 21/03/2023 is 20,650

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, March 21, 2023, 05:06 PM IST
Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited announced buyback of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, the company said via an exchange filing.
The total number of equity shares bought back on 21/03/2023 is 20,650 with an average price of acquisition at ₹153.71.

The buyback is in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (Buyback Regulations) from the open market using the stock exchange mechanism.

