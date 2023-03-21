Bajaj Consumer announced buyback of equity shares | Image: Bajaj Consumer (Representative)

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited announced buyback of fully paid-up equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, the company said via an exchange filing.

The total number of equity shares bought back on 21/03/2023 is 20,650 with an average price of acquisition at ₹153.71.

The buyback is in terms of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, as amended (Buyback Regulations) from the open market using the stock exchange mechanism.

Read Also Nykaa announces allotment of 4,11,500 equity shares