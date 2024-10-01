Bajaj Auto Shares In Deep Red Despite 20% Surge In September Sales

The first day of a new month brings about a dataset for the cumulative sale of automobiles made in the previous month. Major names have published the sales data for the month of September.

Bajaj Auto Sales For September

Pune-based Bajaj Auto also released its auto sales data for the month. Despite an apparent rise in its numbers, the company shares, however, are trading in red on Tuesday, October 1.

As per an exchange filing from the company, Bajaj Auto recorded a total sale of 4,69,531 units. This includes 2-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

20% Rise in Total Vehicles Sold

This is greater than the total of 3,92,558 units of vehicles sold this time last year in September of FY24. This meant a mammoth 20 per cent rise in its overall sales numbers on a month-on-month basis.

The company saw a rise in its crucial 2-wheelers sales as well. The company sold 4,00,489 units in September, compared to 3,35,178 units in August.

When the September figures of FY 25 are compared to the figures achieved in August of FY25, they still stand tall, as the number of sales in August 2024 stood at 3,97,804 units. This marked an 18.03 per cent rise in number on a month-on-month basis.

Bajaj Auto Shares Slump

Now, when we look at the share prices of the company, the stocks of Bajaj Auto are trading in red. The company shares have observed a steady decline in their value, right from the beginning of the day's trade.

At the halfway mark of the day's proceedings, Bajaj Auto shares dipped significantly. At 12:47 IST, the company shares tumbled by 1.77 per cent or Rs 218.60.

This took the overall value of the equity to Rs 12,127.35 per share. The company shares opened at a rate of Rs 12,414.25. This reached a high of Rs 12,500.00 and hit a low of Rs 12,112.10.