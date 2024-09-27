E-Rickshaw & Auto Drivers Perform Dangerous Stunts On Main Road Near Gwalior IG Office; Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media showing an e-rickshaw and an auto driver performing dangerous stunts in the middle of the road in Gwalior on Friday. The scene is recorded in a video, which is circulating widely on social media.

The viral video shows the two drivers having fun as they lift their vehicles onto two wheels and overtaking the normal riders passing through. By this, they are putting their lives and others’ lives at risk. An onlooker recorded the stunt on his mobile phone and shared it online.

Watch the video below :-

#WATCH | E-Rickshaw And Auto-Rickshaw Drivers Perform Stunts On Road Leading To IG Office In Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/C8Bg7hzLAw — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) September 27, 2024

The incident took place on a road near the Gwalior SP and IG offices, where police officers are usually stationed. Surprisingly, the police were unaware of the stunt while it was happening.

After the video gained attention, police began searching for the drivers involved. They are also gathering information from other drivers who were present on the road.

The video shows the e-rickshaw and auto drivers openly violating traffic rules, performing stunts while other drivers watched. It is important to note that these drivers have been seen performing such stunts regularly, even in front of the police.

Following the viral video, the police have filed a case against both drivers.