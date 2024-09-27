 Video Viral: Youth Caught Peeing At Bhopal's Upper Lake-- Which Caters To City's 25% Needs Of Drinking Water
Realising he was being filmed, he hurried back to his car and quickly drove away from the scene.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:34 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A youth was caught on camera urinating at Bhopal's famous Upper Lake on Thursday. The Upper Lake, fondly known as Bada Talaab here, caters to atleast 25% drinking water needs of the city.

The incident took place on late Thursday night, and was captured on video and has gone viral on social media.

In the video, the young man can be seen parking his car near the lake to relieve himself. One of the passersby started recording the youth, highlighting the violation at the public place. Realising he was being filmed, he hurried back to his car and quickly drove away from the scene.

The Upper Lake, serves as a crucial water source for atleast one-fourth of the city, especially in old Bhopal.

In response to this incident, Mayor Malti Rai announced that posters would be placed around the lake to remind people to keep it clean and avoid pollution.

According to witnesses, the man parked his car in front of the statue of Raja Bhoj on VIP Road and walked over to the lake's edge to relieve himself. As he did this, someone attempted to film the act, prompting the man to panic and flee the scene.

As the video went viral on social media, many locals expressed outrage over the incident, highlighting issues of public decency and cleanliness. They described the man's actions as shameful and called on urban authorities to take strict measures against such behavior.

