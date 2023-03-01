Bajaj Auto sales dip 11% in February on export woes | Image: Bajaj Auto (Representative)

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said its total wholesales declined by 11 per cent year-on-year to 2,80,226 units in February, via an exchange filing.

In February 2022, the Pune-based business had delivered 3,16,020 units to its dealers.

In a regulatory filing, the company said its total domestic sales increased by 36 per cent to 1,53,291 units last month, as compared with 1,12,747 units in the year-ago period.

Exports, however, declined 38 per cent last month at 1,26,935 units, as against 2,03,273 units in February 2022.

In the domestic market, two-wheeler wholesales increased by 25% to 1,20,335 units from 96,523 units in the same period last year.

Two-wheeler exports, however, dipped 37 per cent to 1,15,021 units, from 1,82,814 units in February last year.

In the domestic market, the total number of two-wheeler dispatches dropped by 16% last month to 2,35,356 units from 2,79,337 units the year before.

Commercial vehicle wholesale sales as a whole increased by 22% to 44,870 units in February of the previous year from 36,683 units.