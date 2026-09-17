Badlapur To Get Advanced 600 TPD Waste Processing Facility With Recycling, Composting And Scientific Landfill Systems | AI

Mumbai: With increasing urbanisation and rising waste generation, scientific waste management is essential for protecting public health and the environment. A modern integrated municipal solid waste management project is being developed at Badlapur on a Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) basis. Featuring a Material Recovery Facility, biodegradable waste processing units and a sanitary landfill, the facility will scientifically process 600 TPD of waste from Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur and Ulhasnagar while promoting recycling, resource recovery, sustainable disposal and cleaner urban living.

Project Features

* Includes a Material Recovery Facility (MRF),

* Bio-degradable waste processing facilities and sanitary landfill.

* Based on waste minimisation, resource recovery and scientific disposal.

* Developed on a Design-Build-Operate-Transfer (DBOT) basis.

* Location of project : Badlapur

Key Benefits

• Scientific processing of 600 TPD of municipal solid waste, improving waste management services for Ambernath, Kulgaon-Badlapur and Ulhasnagar.

• Cleaner neighbourhoods with reduced odour, vector breeding and fire hazards, improving sanitation, public health and urban livability.

• Reduces open dumping and landfill dependency, while scientific processing of biodegradable waste helps reduce methane emissions.

• Protects soil and groundwater through scientific leachate treatment while conserving natural resources through recovery and recycling of valuable materials.

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• Improves environmental quality and strengthens climate resilience.

• Supports a circular economy through recovery of paper, plastics, metals and glass, conversion of biodegradable waste into compost, and production of Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF).

• Maximises resource recovery while minimising landfill disposal, promoting sustainable production and consumption.

• Generates direct and indirect employment during construction and operation.

• Creates organised, safer and more dignified livelihood opportunities for informal waste pickers through integration into the formal waste management system.

• Strengthens the regional recycling industry and promotes sustainable economic development.

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