Axis Solutions Posts Impressive Q2 Numbers, Net Profit Hits ₹30.97 Crore As Revenue Climbs To ₹60.53 Crore

Axis Solutions |

Mumbai: Axis Solutions Limited reported a consolidated net profit of ₹30.97 crore for the second quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations increased 22.3% year-on-year to ₹60.53 crore, according to the company's exchange filing.

The company announced its financial results on November 14, 2026, highlighting contributions from its industrial engineering, water and automation businesses.

Revenue Rises 22%

Axis Solutions recorded operating revenue of ₹60.53 crore during the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹49.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

This represents an increase of ₹11.04 crore, or approximately 22.3%, on a year-on-year basis. The company's latest financial performance reflects higher reported operating income during the September quarter.

Net Profit At ₹30.97 Crore

Axis Solutions reported a consolidated net profit of ₹30.97 crore for Q2 FY27. Total expenses stood at ₹50.40 crore during the quarter, according to the financial disclosure.

However, the supplied figures do not explain the difference between operating income, expenses and reported net profit. A detailed income statement would be needed to identify other income or accounting adjustments.

Industrial Engineering Leads

The industrial engineering and systems segment contributed ₹32.44 crore to quarterly operating revenue, accounting for approximately 53.6% of the company's total.

Meanwhile, the water business generated revenue of ₹18.62 crore, representing around 30.8% of operating income. Axis Solutions also operates an automation and digitalisation segment, although its individual revenue figure was not provided.

Business Outlook

The latest quarterly results highlight the contribution of industrial engineering and water-related operations to the company's revenue.

Going forward, investors will monitor segment-wise growth, operating costs and the sustainability of reported earnings. The performance of the automation and digitalisation business will also remain relevant to assessing the company's overall financial trajectory.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.

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