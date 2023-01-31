Axis Bank rewards employees with shares worth Rs 1.53 lakhs as stock options | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank on Monday announced the allotment of 76,826 equity shares worth Rs 1,53,652 to employees under its ESOP scheme.

The paid up share capital after this allocation increases to Rs 615,13,44,200 from the earlier Rs 615,11,90,548.

The shares of Axis Bank on Tuesday at 10:54 was at Rs 869.05 down by 0.38 per cent.

