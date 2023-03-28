 Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP
Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP

The shares worth Rs 4,27,806 were allotted under the ESOP scheme of the bank.

FPJ Web Desk
Updated: Tuesday, March 28, 2023, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Axis Bank offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOP | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank on Tuesday allocated 2,13,903 equity shares of Rs 2 each to employees as stock option, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 4,27,806 were allotted under the ESOP scheme of the bank.

Post the allotment the share capital of the bank increased to Rs 615,37,04,024 consisting of 307,68,52,012 shares of Rs 2.

Axis Bank shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Tuesday closed at Rs 833.65, up by 0,036 per cent.

article-image

