1,31,00,000 stock options of Rs 848.80 were given under the Axis Bank Employees Stock Options Scheme 2000-01, whereas 32,00,000 stick units worth Rs 2 were given under the Employees Stock Unit Scheme 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 05:33 PM IST
Axis Bank allots stock options to employees | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank on Friday allocated stock options under the two ESOS schemes of the bank, the company announced through an exchange filing. 1,31,00,000 stock options of Rs 848.80 were given under the Axis Bank Employees Stock Options Scheme 2000-01, whereas 32,00,000 stick units worth Rs 2 were given under the Employees Stock Unit Scheme 2022.

The bank on March 22, allotted shares worth Rs 1.95 lakh to employees as stock option.

Axis Bank shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Friday closed at Rs 840, down by 1.04 per cent.

