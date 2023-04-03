 Axis Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.88 lakh as stock options
The shares worth Rs 2 were allotted under the bank's ESOP scheme.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 07:55 PM IST
article-image
Axis Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.88 lakh as stock options | Image: Axis Bank (Representative)

Axis Bank on Monday allotted 1,94,260 shares worth Rs 3,88,520 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 were allotted under the bank's ESOP scheme.

After the allotment the banks paid up share capital increased to Rs 6,15,40,92,544 consisting of 3,07,70,46,272 shares worth Rs 2 each.

Axis Bank on March 28 offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOPs.

Axis bank shares

The shares of Axis Bank on Monday closed at Rs 865.35, up by 0.80 per cent.

article-image

