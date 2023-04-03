Axis Bank allots shares worth Rs 3.88 lakh as stock options

Axis Bank on Monday allotted 1,94,260 shares worth Rs 3,88,520 to employees as stock options, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares worth Rs 2 were allotted under the bank's ESOP scheme.
After the allotment the banks paid up share capital increased to Rs 6,15,40,92,544 consisting of 3,07,70,46,272 shares worth Rs 2 each.
Axis Bank on March 28 offers over 2 lakh shares as ESOPs.
The shares of Axis Bank on Monday closed at Rs 865.35, up by 0.80 per cent.
