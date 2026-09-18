AVIXA Partners With SNDT Women’s University, MoU Opens AV Career Paths For Women

AVIXA and SNDT Women’s University have partnered to provide women with AV training. |

Mumbai: AVIXA, the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with SNDT Women’s University to strengthen industry-academia collaboration and create more career opportunities for women in India’s growing audiovisual sector.

The partnership comes as India’s AV market is projected to reach $14 billion by 2030. It aims to help students understand the sector beyond its technology-led image and explore roles across design, system integration, manufacturing and digital experiences.

Focus On Skills And Training

Under the agreement, AVIXA and SNDT Women’s University will jointly develop initiatives covering skills training, workshops, expert interactions, knowledge exchange and industry exposure.

The two organisations will also curate a curriculum aligned with changing industry requirements. Students are expected to receive mentorship, industrial visits and hands-on learning opportunities designed to connect classroom education with workplace needs.

The collaboration will seek to provide placement opportunities with leading regional companies involved in AV system integration and manufacturing. It will also introduce students to careers in immersive experience design, hybrid collaboration, AV system management and digital experience development.

Greater Role For Women

Dr Sachin Laddha, Director of Innovation, Incubation and Linkages at SNDT Women’s University, said education becomes more meaningful when students can connect classroom learning with real-world applications.

He said the agreement would create stronger opportunities for students seeking careers in technology and help them remain relevant as the industry evolves.

Pang Yee Loy, Senior Director, Asia Pacific at AVIXA, said the AV industry had changed significantly and created several new career paths. The partnership, he added, would strengthen the bridge between education and industry while encouraging more women to view AV as a field for innovation, creativity and meaningful careers.

Research And Entrepreneurship

The partnership will also promote entrepreneurial thinking among students. Both organisations plan to share knowledge through publications, research findings and innovation success stories.

Through these efforts, AVIXA and SNDT Women’s University aim to build globally competitive talent in India, improve awareness of the AV industry and give women greater access to its expanding professional opportunities.

The initiative is expected to support a talent pipeline for an industry increasingly seeking skilled, job-ready professionals.