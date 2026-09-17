SNDT Women's University Opens Distance & Online Admissions For UG & PG Courses Till September 30 | X @SNDTWUmumbai23

Mumbai: SNDT Women’s University has begun the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered through its Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) for the July 2026 session of the 2026-27 academic year.

Admissions open for distance courses

The last date to apply is September 30. The programmes are aimed particularly at women who are unable to attend regular college but wish to pursue or complete higher education.

Undergraduate programmes include BA, BCom, Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) and BA in Mass Media. The university offers BA and MA programmes in Marathi, Hindi, English, History, Political Science, Sociology and Economics.

At the postgraduate level, students can apply for MCom, MBA and MA in Education.

Entrance test for BMS and MBA

Admissions to the BMS and MBA programmes will be conducted through a Common Entrance Test (CET). The entrance examination will be held online on October 10, while candidates can apply for it until October 5.

According to the university, the courses offered by the centre are recognised by the University Grants Commission’s Distance Education Bureau. Students will have access to online admissions, guidance from subject experts, self-learning material in the form of e-books, online counselling sessions and multiple study and examination centres.

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Student support and guidance centres

Eligible students will also be able to avail themselves of scholarships under government norms. The university said the programmes are aligned with the National Education Policy and offer career-development opportunities aimed at improving employability.

Guidance and assistance centres have been established at the university’s headquarters in Mumbai and its sub-centres in Pune and Chandrapur-Ballarpur.

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