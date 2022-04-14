Avinash Chate: A young corporate trainer helping the brands boost productivity at various levels

The present generation belongs to youths who have a conviction in their abilities. Several inspiring entrepreneurs and businessmen who have opted for a business or profession that has no connection with their academic background. Avinash Chate, a young corporate trainer and entrepreneur with a similar story. A construction engineer by profession Avinash is a corporate trainer and an entrepreneur, he is also a non-fictional book writer.

Avinash has had his share of struggles before becoming a corporate trainer. He belongs to a family of well-qualified people and had to face peer pressure like most of today’s kids to perform excellently in academics. He even became reluctant to attend school and had to redo standard XIIth and Third year of engineering due to lack of attendance despite being good in studies. But during all this time he did not leave his passion to read and learn. He not only enhanced his academic knowledge but also on a wide variety of other subjects and streams including the 40 designing Software. From risk management to brand strategies and team Building, he has acquired knowledge on various aspects of businesses across the sectors. Avinash has also completed a master’s degree in Engineering. Apart from his inclination towards acquiring knowledge Avinash also has good communication skills and the ability to connect with the audience.

The foundation of his career as a corporate trainer happened when he started delivering seminars on designing software in various engineering colleges in 2014. He realized that there is huge scope for corporate trainers who can help organizations in boosting productivity by analyzing their strengths and weaknesses. Avinash has helped various small and big corporate houses in enhancing their performance by providing training from junior to senior levels of management in various domains. He has provided his services to RBI, Canpack, Keshardeep Pressings, Ferrero, Kwality Walls, JSW Steels, NRB Bearings, Rajuri Steel, Credai, Vishwaraj Hospitals, BHABA, Parason, Ellora Seeds, Natural Sugar & Allied Industries as a Corporate Trainer and Coach.

As his experience grew, he ventured into his own business and founded 2 firms ABC Trainings and The Future- Corporate and Business Coaching. His entrepreneurial ventures have helped him understand the strategies to grow startups to their maximum potential. He specializes in devising brand-building strategies for new businesses He has also compiled his experiences as an entrepreneur and as a trainer in a book titled ‘The Winning Edge’. He is also a motivational speaker who has addressed the audiences on various platforms including the TEDx.

During the pandemic, he has helped many new businesses survive the tough economic conditions by helping them devise marketing strategies that worked around the changing business scenarios and improved cost-effectiveness resulting in better efficiency. He has also helped youths, students and young professionals deal with the changing social and economic conditions that have led to multiple complications in day-to-day life and overall mental health.

At present, Avinash Chate is busy researching the subject and content of his new book which can have a great impact on readers’ psyche in a positive way. He is also occupied with presenting seminars in the various cities across the country helping individuals and corporates deliver improved results.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 04:57 PM IST