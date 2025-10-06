 Aviation Watchdog DGCA Monitoring Airfares & Flight Capacities For Festive Season, Ensuring Stable Ticket Prices
While airfares are deregulated, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has the mandate to monitor air ticket prices and take appropriate measures in the event of a surge in prices.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 07:55 AM IST
New Delhi: Aviation watchdog DGCA is keeping a "rigorous oversight" on airfares and flight capacities for the festive season to ensure that there are no steep hikes in air ticket prices.During festive seasons and increased demand, there have been instances of surge in domestic airfares, especially in high traffic routes.

While airfares are deregulated, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has the mandate to keep a watch on air ticket prices and also to take appropriate measures in case of a surge in prices.The civil aviation ministry on Sunday said DGCA has reviewed airfare trends ahead of the festive season rush and has proactively asked airlines to augment flight capacities to meet the high demand.

"DGCA will maintain rigorous oversight of airline fares and flight capacities to protect passengers' interests during the festive season," the ministry said in a release.According to the release, IndiGo, Air India, Air India Express and SpiceJet will be operating additional flights.

While IndiGo will operate around 730 additional services across 42 sectors, Air India and Air India Express will have about 486 additional flights on 20 sectors.SpiceJet will operate around 546 additional flights across 38 sectors.However, details about how long these additional flights will be operated and from when they will commence were not disclosed in the release. 

