Avenue Supermarts Q1 Profit Jumps 31% QoQ To ₹860.4 Crore, Revenue Climbs 6% Sequentially

Avenue Supermarts reported a strong sequential performance in Q1 FY27, with consolidated net profit rising 31% QoQ to ₹860.4 crore. |

Mumbai: Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of DMart retail stores, reported a 11.3 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 860.4 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 18,795 crore.

Compared with Rs 656.4 crore in the March 2026 quarter and Rs 772.8 crore in the year-ago quarter, the company also recorded sequential improvement in profitability alongside higher sales.

Opening Performance Summary

Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 18,794.53 crore in Q1 FY27, up from Rs 16,359.70 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income increased to Rs 18,820.31 crore, while profit before tax rose to Rs 1,183.14 crore from Rs 1,057.47 crore a year earlier. Total expenses for the quarter were Rs 17,637.17 crore.

Sequential Growth

Compared with Q4 FY26, revenue improved from Rs 17,683.86 crore to Rs 18,794.53 crore, while net profit increased from Rs 656.42 crore to Rs 860.44 crore. Profit before tax rose from Rs 904.17 crore to Rs 1,183.14 crore.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 451.93 crore, finance costs rose to Rs 54.28 crore, and other expenses stood at Rs 1,017.43 crore. Deferred tax expense for the quarter was Rs 7.10 crore, compared with a deferred tax credit of Rs 2.59 crore in the preceding quarter.

Key Drivers

Revenue growth was accompanied by higher purchases of stock-in-trade at Rs 15,936.19 crore and depreciation and amortisation expense of Rs 287.70 crore. Basic and diluted earnings per share were Rs 13.20 each for the quarter. Separately, the board approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures in one or more tranches.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, the company had reported consolidated revenue from operations of Rs 68,820.74 crore, total income of Rs 68,894.84 crore, and net profit of Rs 2,969.86 crore.

The filing also noted that the group continues to operate primarily in retail trade through offline and online channels and has no separate reportable operating segments.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges and does not constitute investment advice.