Avantel Wins ₹83.80 Crore Satellite Communication Equipment Order, Order Book Receives Fresh Boost

Avantel Ltd has received an order worth Rs 83.80 crore. |

Mumbai: Avantel Ltd announced on Monday, June 30, 2026, it has secured a purchase order valued at Rs 83.80 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd. The order is for the supply of satellite communication equipment.

Order Details

The purchase order, dated June 29, 2026, includes applicable taxes. It also covers a one-year comprehensive onsite warranty for the supplied equipment.

Contract Origin

This firm order follows a rate contract that Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd awarded to Avantel on March 25, 2026.

Execution Timeline

Avantel expects to complete the execution of this order by March 2027. The contract is for manufacturing and includes an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

Domestic Transaction

The order is from a domestic entity, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd, and involves a domestic supply of equipment.

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