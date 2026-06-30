 Avantel Wins ₹83.80 Crore Satellite Communication Equipment Order, Order Book Receives Fresh Boost
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessAvantel Wins ₹83.80 Crore Satellite Communication Equipment Order, Order Book Receives Fresh Boost

Avantel Wins ₹83.80 Crore Satellite Communication Equipment Order, Order Book Receives Fresh Boost

Avantel Ltd has received an order worth Rs 83.80 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd for satellite communication equipment and one year of onsite warranty. The contract follows a rate contract awarded in March 2026.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 30, 2026, 02:39 PM IST
Avantel Wins ₹83.80 Crore Satellite Communication Equipment Order, Order Book Receives Fresh Boost
Avantel Ltd has received an order worth Rs 83.80 crore. |

Mumbai: Avantel Ltd announced on Monday, June 30, 2026, it has secured a purchase order valued at Rs 83.80 crore from Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd. The order is for the supply of satellite communication equipment.

Order Details

The purchase order, dated June 29, 2026, includes applicable taxes. It also covers a one-year comprehensive onsite warranty for the supplied equipment.

Read Also
RailTel Bags ₹29.83 Crore AP Power Contract, Expands Project Order Book
RailTel Bags ₹29.83 Crore AP Power Contract, Expands Project Order Book

Contract Origin

This firm order follows a rate contract that Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd awarded to Avantel on March 25, 2026.

Execution Timeline

Avantel expects to complete the execution of this order by March 2027. The contract is for manufacturing and includes an Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC).

Read Also
RailTel Secures ₹52.57 Crore Disaster Recovery Project, Order Includes 5-Year Maintenance Support...
RailTel Secures ₹52.57 Crore Disaster Recovery Project, Order Includes 5-Year Maintenance Support...

Domestic Transaction

The order is from a domestic entity, Zetwerk Manufacturing Businesses Ltd, and involves a domestic supply of equipment.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

Follow us on