Automation and analytics provider eClerx appoints Kapil Jain as CEO

According to an exchange filing, automation and analytics provider eClerx has appointed Kapil Jain as the Chief Executive Officer of the Company with effect from May 1, 2023. In his new role, Jain will focus on driving growth, improving operational management, and investing in further capability development to serve the Company’s key strategic initiatives.

Read Also PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as the CEO of PW OnlyIAS

He has spent the past two decades at Infosys, serving the firm most recently as Executive Vice President Global Head of Sales & Enterprise Capability for the BPM business.

Apart from India, Jain has lived in the US, and the UK, where he is now based out of, and is an MBA and an MS in Operations Research from Case Western University.

Read Also Aurobindo Pharma appoints Sanjay Chaturvedi as CEO of its subsidiary

He also secured a BE in Industrial Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology.

Company director Anjan Malik said that, “Kapil brings world-class expertise in sales, consulting, process management, and technology transformation, as well as a track record of building large businesses, substantially strengthening our leadership team in an environment of accelerating technological change."