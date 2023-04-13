PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as the CEO of PW OnlyIAS

New Delhi (India), April 12: PhysicsWallah (PW), India’s most loved and affordable ed-tech platform, has announced the appointment of Sumit Rewri as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its newly added UPSC Vertical- PW OnlyIAS. Last year, PW and OnlyIAS joined hands in the month of October.

With 8 years of experience in the UPSC prep field, Sumit Rewri brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the CEO role. This appointment is part of Physics Wallah’s ongoing efforts to empower UPSC aspirants nationwide and strengthen their preparation.

The founder of OnlyIAS, Sumit Rewri, cleared various government exams before he started preparing for UPSC Exam. Sumit and the team of OnlyIAS have helped thousands of students prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. He has built a strong community of 1.33 million+ students on the OnlyIAS Youtube channel, where he guided and mentored them to strengthen their preparation.

By qualification, Sumit is an engineer and worked at TCS until 2014. He was always passionate about doing something for the nation, so he prepared for the UPSC exams. While his preparation was going on, he founded OnlyIAS. Despite appearing twice in UPSC interviews, he was motivated to pursue teaching rather than reappear for the exam after developing a passion for it. He teaches UPSC CSE (Ethics and PSIR) and current affairs. He is renowned for his editorial discussion of leading newspapers. He started doing it in 2016, and the discussion is loved and watched by the majority of aspirants.

Under Sumit Rewri’s leadership, OnlyIAS has become a premier choice of coaching institute for UPSC aspirants. A strong team of 200+ people worked at the institute to create high-quality content for UPSC exams. OnlyIAS is known for its innovative newspaper analysis program, which helps students stay up-to-date on current events. OnlyIAS is also known for providing personalized attention to each student to help them develop a comprehensive understanding of the exam syllabus and strategies to crack it.

Being a UPSC aspirant, he understands what a student needs; several top-10 UPSC rank holders have highly recommended the mentorship by Sumit Rewri sir. OnlyIAS Udaan, Udaan 500+, and Prahaar Booklets are Topper’s first choice and are in high demand nationwide.

Alakh Pandey, CEO & Founder, PW: We at PW and Sumit sir are aligned with the same vision to empower every UPSC aspirant so that they get the learning they deserve and can have a secure future. Together with Sumit sir, we are going to build an innovative system for UPSC aspirants, which was missing in the conventional pedagogy, and work on aspects that have been overlooked. We will focus on quality content, implementing new-age teaching practices, and working extensively on students’ demands. We are most confident that together we will bring innovation to UPSC preparation.

Sumit Rewri, CEO of PW OnlyIAS: OnlyIAS’s association with PW is a great step for the student community. It is a very strong partnership, as both educational platforms work towards the same vision to make quality education accessible to every aspirant out there. I am honoured to take up the CEO role of PW OnlyIAS, and I am excited about the opportunity that will help me bring innovation to UPSC preparation. As an educator, I will always focus on aspirants receiving the best mentoring and direction. At PW OnlyIAS, we will provide UPSC aspirants best technology-enhanced educational content. I am positive that PW OnlyIAS will bring much-needed innovation that students demand.

About PW (Physics Wallah)

A leading ed-tech player in India, PW (Physics Wallah), is redefining traditional competitive exam coaching that solely relies on expensive offline teaching pedagogies. By leveraging in-house tech innovations, the company has made quality learning completely hybrid and highly affordable to the student masses. The brainchild of Alakh Pandey and Prateek Maheshwari, PW, started its journey in 2016 as a YouTube channel to coach JEE and NEET aspirants by Alakh Pandey himself. Fast forward to today, after launching the app with Prateek’s tech integration in 2020, it has scaled as India’s 101st unicorn, preparing students for multiple competitive exams, including GATE, UPSC, CDS, SSC, Railways, Banking, CTET, and CA. It has also launched post-graduate courses and PW Skills for career building and upskilling.

PW offers both free and paid online courses to students. It also provides offline and hybrid coaching through its Vidyapeeth across India. The company has a vast pool of educational content in 7 languages, including Hindi, English, Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Kannada, and Gujarati. PW has over 22M subscribers across 39 YouTube channels and more than 10 million+ app downloads with a 4.7 rating on Google Play Store. Endeavouring to provide 360-degree learning, the company has also launched upskilling courses for students and working professionals to learn in-demand skills and become industry-ready for today’s jobs. PW’s exemplary JEE and NEET results are a testimony to its commitment to serving students with the best quality coaching at the most affordable prices.

For more information please contact Bhuvana 9869788246

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor.