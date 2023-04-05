Aurobindo Pharma appoints Sanjay Chaturvedi as CEO of its subsidiary | Aurobindo

Dr. Sanjay Chaturvedi has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Apitoria Pharma Limited a wholly owned subsidiary of Aurobindo Pharma Limited with immediate effect, the company announced through an exchange filing. The company also appointed Venkat Nageswar Chalasani as the Independent Director of Apitoria Pharma.

Sanjay Chaturvedi

Dr. Sanjay is an accomplished leader with close to three decades of rich experience in various prestigious organisations. His proven success of creating and growing organisations demonstrates his commitment to strategy and transformative excellence. Prior to this role, Dr.Sanjay was associated with IOL Chemicals and Pharma as Executive Director & CEO.

Dr Sanjay is a Phd in Physical Chemistry from State University of New York and Management Degree from Wharton Business School.

Venkar Nageswar

Venkat Nageswar retired as Deputy Managing Director, International Banking Group of State Bank of India on April 30, 2021. With over 37 years of experience spanning across various distinguished positions in the Bank pan India and abroad, he worked in all the areas of Banking - Credit, Treasury, Retail, International Banking, Finance, Risk Management etc. He has also held the CFO position of the Bank for a brief period.

Venkat, post superannuation, has been nominated as non-official member for Board for Trade by GOI, Member – Advisory committee of SREI Group of companies by RBI, Member – Empowered Committee to approve ECBs and ODIs by RBI. Apart from this, he is financial advisor to Indian Railway Finance Corporation and on the Boards of NCDEX, Axis MF Trustee, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities Ltd, Financial Benchmarks India Pvt. Ltd. and Svamaan Financial Services Pvt. Ltd.

Aurbindo Pharma share

The shares of Aurobindo Pharma on Tuesday closed at Rs 522.95, up by 0.50 per cent.