AutoForSure launches initiative to support partners go digital, says Sarthak Sharma

The ongoing Pandemic has made the businesses lose their grounds for economic viability. The Auto business has been equally or more affected. That, however, doesn't change the fact that industries have constantly been trying to revamp the scenarios of profit-building through various approaches. Recently, we have come across AutoForSure, founded by Sarthak Sharma and his roommate, Kushagra Kumar. Sarthak Sharma and Kushagra Kumar, along with their studies, started AutoForSure - a private auto and taxi booking platform for the daily commute of everyday people in their city. Much like the name represented, it is a platform that guarantees the availability of autos and auto drivers.

Like major other businesses, COVID-19 reduced the business of town auto drivers. They took this crisis as an opportunity to create a new platform for local auto drivers. AutoForSure included collaborating with auto-rickshaws and taxi drivers, registering them on their platform after verifying their profiles, and doing background checks. All these processes increased auto drivers' viability and trustworthiness and provided work opportunities for the auto drivers struggling to get work during the Pandemic.

Today, AutoForSure has emerged as a successful model for small cities. This online platform has promoted the availability of private autos and taxis. Inevitably, the travel industry has also suffered immense losses because of travel restrictions, including within and outside the city. This platform came about as a blessing for people and allowed them to connect to nearby drivers to take them to their desired destinations. AutoForSure helps generate business for the local travel industry that has remained quite affected in the Covid-19 scenario.

Founder-CEO Sarthak Sharma quoted, "We've seen a great loss in local drivers' business, as they were only dependent on an offline halt-and-go conventional way. Most of them are unaware of digital payments and rely on cash payments. Initially, few of our driver-partners were even without a bank account. AutoForSure did help them to open a bank account for their digital payment payouts."

Co-Founder Kushagra Kumar added, "We're happy to see the flourishing business for our local drivers. We all should encourage and make things more accessible to them. Keeping Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's campaign 'Vocal for Local' in our minds, we plan to register more than 1000 drivers on our platform by the end of 2022."

These two young entrepreneurs intend to generate substantial employment through their online platform, providing increased business to local drivers and feasible conveyance to the ordinary people facing the crisis in transportation in the current scenario. Thanks to the overwhelming response in their city and the surrounding areas. AutoForSure plans to extend in all the metropolitan cities by the end of 2022.