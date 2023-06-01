Auto Sales May 2023: Maruti Suzuki sales increases to 178,083 | File/ Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 178,083 units in May 2023, the company announced in an exchange filing. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 146,596 units, sales to other OEMs of 5,010 units and exports of 26,477 units.

The shortage of electronic components had a major impact on the production of vehicles. The Company took all possible measures to minimize the impact it said in the exchange filing.

The sales of mimi and compact segments that include models like Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Celerio, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and WagonR increased to 83,655 from its earlier 85,355 units. The sales of passenger cars that include the mini and compact segment dropped to 84,647 units against 85,941 units it sold for the same month in the last year.

Domestic market sales

Maruti Suzuki sold 1,43,708 passenger vehicles in the domestic market against 1,24,474 units it sold in May last year. The company's sales for light commercial vehicles in the domestic markets on the other hand dipped to 2,888 units in comparison to 3,526 vehicles the company sold in the same time span last year. The total domestic sales including OEM was at 1,51,606 up from 1,34,222 Maruti Suzuki sold in May 2022.

Export

The exports on the other hand saw a minor drop with 26,477 units exported against 27,191 it sent in May last year.

Maruti Suzuki shares

The shares of Maruti Suzuki on Thursday at 12:46 pm IST were at Rs 9,355, down by 0.14 per cent.