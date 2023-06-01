Auto Sales May 2023: Escorts Kubota tractor volume grew by 8.9 percent in May; exports fall by 38.9% | Wikipedia

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in May 2023 sold 9,167 tractors, their highest ever May sales, registering a growth of 8.9 per cent as against 8,421 tractors sold in May 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic tractor sales in May 2023 were at 8,704 tractors registering a growth of 13.5 percent against 7,667 tractors sold in May 2022. Overall, the macroeconomic factors and farmer sentiments remain positive, resulting in a positive sales trend across most geographies. Going forward, Escorts Kubota expect the current momentum to continue in the near term led by normal rainfall forecast, adequate reservoir levels, better liquidity and consumer credit availability.

Escorts Kubota tractor exports

Export in May 2023 saw a dip of 38.6 per cent with the sale of 463 units as against 754 tractors sold in May 2022.

Escorts Kubota shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota on Thursday at 11:14 am IST were at Rs 2,192, up by 0.72 per cent.