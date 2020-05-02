Auto company bogged down by lockdown, sell no cars in April

NEW DELHI: India's top carmakers, including Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai, on Friday reported zero monthly domestic sales for the first time ever in April after the nationwide lockdown halted output and shut sales network.

Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL), Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) and MG Motor India reported nil sales as they suspended operations even before the imposition of lockdown on March 25 to check the spread of coronavirus. Maruti Suzuki, which produces more than half of the cars running on Indian roads, said it did not sell any vehicle in the domestic market in April.

It, however, exported 632 vehicles after Mundra port in Gujarat resumed operations, MSI said in a statement. Similarly, HMIL said it did not sell any vehicle last month in the domestic market due to suspension of manufacturing activities at its Chennai plant. The company, however, exported 1,341 units last month.

The overseas dispatches took place by adhering to all guidelines set by the government and export regulating authorities while ensuring adequate safety and protection for everyone, it added.

Homegrown automaker M&M also reported zero sales of passenger and commercial vehicles in the domestic market. It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month.