'Aut Zuck aut Nihil': Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Roman-Inspired T-shirt Steals Spotlight At AR Glasses Launch; Here Is What It Means

Mark Zuckerberg | X

At Meta’s annual Connect event in Menlo Park, California, Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms, grabbed attention not just for the company’s innovative tech reveals but for his choice of attire.

Apart from the Meta's latest AR glasses, the tech billionaire sported a custom-made t-shirt with the Latin phrase “aut Zuck aut nihil,” meaning “all Zuck or all nothing.”

A Modern-Day 'Caesar' Moment

The Meta CEO has made it clear over the years about his fascination with ancient Rome which is seen more than just a casual interest.

The passion took center stage on Wednesday (September 25) when the tech tycoon introduced Meta’s augmented reality (AR) glasses, the Orion, wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the Latin phrase “aut Zuck aut nihil.”

This phrase, which translates to “all Zuck or all nothing,” is a twist on “aut Caesar aut nihil,” a motto meaning “either a Caesar or nothing,”

Today, Mark Zuckerberg gave us a sneak peak of Meta's new Orion AR glasses. They are currently in prototype and they are dogfooding it internally. They have eye, hand and supposedly neural tracking. Thoughts? #MetaConnect #MetaConnect2024 $META pic.twitter.com/DnpPnKgPf5 — SabatAge (@sabatage) September 25, 2024

The historical phrase was famously associated with Italian Renaissance Prince Cesare Borgia and is believed by some scholars to have origins with Julius Caesar himself.

By adopting this motto, Zuckerberg presented his ambitions for Meta’s future as bold and far-reaching - he’s all in.

Zuckerberg’s Love for Rome: More than Just a T-shirt

Zuckerberg’s love for Roman history is not a fleeting phase.

Mark Zuckerberg shows off the Orion AR glasses prototype for developers #MetaConnect pic.twitter.com/br5uSK0CAI — Anshel Sag (@anshelsag) September 25, 2024

In fact, his fascination with the Roman Empire has been a consistent thread throughout his life. According to reports, he has spent his honeymoon in Rome, and two of his children, August and Aurelia are named after prominent Roman figures, Augustus and Marcus Aurelius.

Earlier this year, on his 40th birthday, Zuckerberg shared a photo on social media where he sported another Latin phrase on his shirt, "Carthago delenda est," which means "Carthage must be destroyed."